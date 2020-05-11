 Skip to main content
SSR to buy fellow Canadian miner Alacer Gold in $2.4-billion all-stock deal

Niall McGeeMining reporter
SSR Mining Inc. is buying fellow Canadian gold intermediate producer Alacer Gold Corp. in an all-stock, zero premium deal worth $2.4-billion.

Vancouver-based SSR is paying 0.3246 of its shares for each Alacer or $8.19 a share, which is the price Alacer’s stock closed at on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Rod Antal, Alacer’s chief executive officer, will run the combined entity. The new board will be equally split between directors from SSR and Alacer. The head office will be in Denver.

SSR operates mines in Canada, the United States and Argentina. Alacer’s chief asset is a gold mine in Turkey. The combined company is expected to produce around 780,00 ounces of gold.

For years, the buy side has been pleading with Canadian gold companies to consolidate, arguing that there are far too many small, illiquid companies, with large general and administrative expenses (G&A).

Some money managers such as Joe Foster with VanEck, have also been vocal proponents of zero premium, all-stock deals, as they provide no opportunity for arbitrage investors to influence the trading patterns for the stocks ahead of shareholder votes.

The acquisition of Toronto-based Alacer by SSR is subject to a shareholder vote from both sides.

The deal follows a flurry of activity in the Canadian gold sector that has seen at least three other gold deals announced in the past few months.

On Friday, China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. bought TMAC Resources Inc., which operates in the Arctic.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. was recently acquired by Silvercorp Metals Inc. while Semafo Inc. was bought by Endeavour Mining Corp.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
