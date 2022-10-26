Skip to main content
Jeffrey Jones
Calgary

Suncor Energy Inc. is buying Teck Resources Inc.’s stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project in northern Alberta for $1-billion, a deal that gives it a much larger share of the development at a time of high oil prices.

The deal for Teck’s 21.3 per cent interest in the project takes the Vancouver-based mining company out of the oil sands business to concentrate on copper and “lower carbon metals,” Teck said in a statement.

With the acquisition Suncor, of Calgary, boosts its stake in Fort Hills to 75.4 per cent. France’s TotalEnergies owns the remaining interest.

