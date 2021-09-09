Suncor, Cenovus plan to restart production at the Terra Nova offshore oil field

Canada’s East Coast energy industry received a vote of confidence on Wednesday as two of the country’s largest oil and gas companies announced plans to restart production at the Terra Nova offshore oil field, along with reworking ownership of the nearby White Rose project.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc., along with Houston, Texas-based Murphy Oil Corp., are taking full control of the Terra Nova project, located 350 km southeast of St. John’s, and plan to restart production in 2022, with plans to produce 70 million barrels of oil over the following decade. Four long-time partners are exiting in the project, including three global energy companies, the latest in a series of Canadian asset sales by foreign oil and gas players.
Terra Nova was previously owned by seven partners, began pumping oil in 2002 and shut down two years ago for maintenance. There were concerns the project would be permanently closed, due in part to a decline in oil prices, eliminating hundreds of jobs and a major source of provincial government revenue.
On Wednesday, a trio of energy companies announced they will extend the life of the oil field by ten years by refurbishing a massive floating, production storage and offloading vessel, 18 stories tall and three football fields in length.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador committed $505-million to Terra Nova according to analysts. Suncor said on Wednesday that includes a provincial pledge of up to $205-million to support local onshore and offshore work, if the owners match the commitment.
Restarting Terra Nova provides more than 1,000 jobs in Newfoundland, directly and indirectly, according to Suncor. In a press release, Suncor chief executive Mark Little said: “We appreciate the deep collaboration and support from the provincial and federal governments, which has been crucial to helping us reach this important milestone.”
“The decision to move forward with the Terra Nova project is a concrete example of Suncor’s commitment to invest in projects that have strong economic returns,” said Mr. Little.
Late Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons said in a tweet: “It’s a good night for our oil industry and a good night for NL as a whole! Terra Nova being sanctioned means 100′s of NL’ers start heading back to work tomorrow.”
Terra Nova is now 48 percent owned by Suncor, with Cenovus at 34 percent and Murphy Oil at 18 percent. Four companies exited the project, including three global oil and gas companies. ExxonMobil Corp owned a 19 percent stake in Terra Nova, Norway’s Equinor ASA had a 15 percent interest and Chevron Corp., held 1 percent. Over the past decade, foreign energy companies have also sold down stakes in Alberta’s oil sands.
Separately, Suncor and Cenovus announced they reworked ownership of the White Rose offshore oil field and potential extensions to the property, projects which are forecast to cost over $2.2-billion. Cenovus expects to make a decision on restarted White Rose by the middle of 2022.
If White Rose goes forward, Cenovus will make a cash payment to Suncor and its interest in the project will fall to 60 percent from 72.5 percent, while Suncor’s stake will rise to 40 percent from its current 27.5 percent. Suncor will also increase its stake in the planned West White Rose oil field.
“Sanctioning the Terra Nova asset life extension provides a superior value proposition for our shareholders compared with the alternative of abandoning and decommissioning the project,” said Alex Pourbaix, chief executive at Cenovus. He said: “While we are still evaluating whether to proceed with West White Rose, the capital risk in our portfolio will be reduced if we decide to move forward.”
Suncor’s decision to increase its ownership in the Eastern Canada properties and Cenovus’s decision to share the costs and risks of developing White Rose garnered favourable reviews from analysts. On Thursday, energy analyst Jason Bouvier at Bank of Nova Scotia said in a report: “We have a positive view of the decision to proceed with the Terra Nova life extension project and re-evaluate the West White Rose project.”
