 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Oil companies hopeful on deal with Alberta government to boost production

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Oil companies hopeful on deal with Alberta government to boost production

Nia Williams
Calgary, Alberta
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

President and CEO of Suncor Energy Mark Little speaks at the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 9, 2019.

TODD KOROL/Reuters

Two of Canada’s biggest energy producers on Thursday said they were looking to the Alberta government to agree to a deal that would allow companies to boost their oil output in the face of curtailments in the province.

Crude production in Alberta has been limited since Jan. 1, 2019, when the provincial government imposed curtailments to ease congestion on export pipelines that pushed the discount on Canadian crude to record lows.

Canada is the world’s fourth-largest oil producer but delays in getting new export pipelines built has left crude stranded in Alberta storage tanks and deterred investment in the oil sands.

Story continues below advertisement

This month, some of Canada’s biggest producers said they were trying to get the government to allow them to produce more than their current curtailment quotas, as long as the extra production was shipped to market by rail.

Suncor Energy Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc. reiterated their support for such a deal on second-quarter earnings calls on Thursday.

Suncor chief executive Mark Little said he was hopeful the Alberta government will agree to a deal “in the next month or so,” adding it would significantly boost takeaway capacity out of Alberta and help end curtailment.

“I’m expecting that between now and year-end, if we can get that agreement in place, we could bring on somewhere in the neighbourhood of 250,000-300,000 barrels a day of incremental rail,” Mr. Little said.

Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said he could not give any time frame on when a deal may come, but he saw it bringing significant benefits to the industry and higher royalties to the province.

Husky Energy Inc. told investors on its quarterly earnings call it has been involved in some of the work to put proposals forth to the provincial government on loosening curtailments.

The Alberta government, which won an election in April, is also in talks with industry for the private sector to take more than $4-billion worth of crude-by-rail transportation contracts that were signed by the previous provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Suncor and Cenovus said easing curtailments would make those rail contracts more attractive to producers.

“The government has been very clear on its desire to move rail contracts back to the private sector and this is a win-win there too,” said Keith Chiasson, Cenovus’s executive vice-president downstream. “If people are allowed to rail [crude volumes produced] above curtailments, there’s a huge incentive to take out the long-term contracts.”

Husky and Cenovus reported lower second-quarter production from a year earlier after the Alberta government curtailments, but Suncor’s output rose year-on-year because of the ramp up of its Fort Hills oil sands mine and offshore Hebron project.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter