Motor fuels distributor Sunoco SUN-N said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas transportation service NuStar Energy NS-N in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.3-billion, including assumed debt.

NuStar’s common shareholders will receive 0.400 Sunoco shares for each NuStar common unit, implying a 31.9 per cent premium to last close.

The companies said the deal has been approved by both their boards and have flagged synergies of $150-million by the third year following closing of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Shares of Sunoco were down 2.5 per cent in premarket trading, while shares of NuStar were up 26 per cent.