 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Supreme Court rules mining company Nevsun can be sued in Canada for alleged abuses abroad

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Geoffrey York
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Canadian mining company Nevsun Resources Ltd. can be sued in a Canadian court for alleged human rights abuses abroad.

Previously, Canadian companies operating abroad could only be sued in the jurisdiction in which alleged infractions occurred.

The majority decision from the Supreme Court is expected to have broad implications for any domestic company that operates abroad. For the mining industry in particular, the ruling potentially adds an extra layer of risk to its business model.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of years ago, three Eritreans launched a civil suit against Vancouver-based Nevsun in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, alleging they were subject to forced labour, slavery and torture during the construction of Nevsun’s Bisha mine in the east African country of Eritrea.

Nevsun argued that the case should be dismissed under a legal principle called the Act of State, which holds that another country can’t hold another country legally liable for its actions inside its borders.

However, in the ruling on Friday, a majority of Supreme Court justices disagreed with Nevsun’s argument, and concluded Act of State does not apply in Canada.

The Eritrean complainants also argued in its submissions to the Supreme Court that customary international law should apply in this case.

Established after the Second World War, customary international law holds that certain human rights abuses, called “peremptory norms,” are so egregious that they should be policed internationally.

A majority of Supreme Court justices agreed and ruled that customary international law is indeed part of Canadian law and should apply in this case.

“Violations of peremptory norms are serious violations of rights that are important to everyone, everywhere. They need to be strongly discouraged,” the court said in its ruling on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision by the Supreme Court means that the Eritreans can continue their case against Nevsun in the lower courts in British Columbia.

The alleged human rights abuses against Nevsun have not been proven in court.

In an e-mailed statement to The Globe and Mail, Nevsun said it “denies the allegations made by all of the plaintiffs and intends to vigorously defend itself in court.”

Anneke Van Woudenberg, executive director of a Britain-based international NGO called Rights and Accountability in Development (RAID), said the Supreme Court’s decision was “an important victory” for victims of human rights abuses.

"This is a significant step forward to holding Canadian companies to account for human rights abuses committed abroad,” she said.

She added that it could have an impact on court rulings in Britain, where mining companies are facing similar lawsuits. “Decisions made in Commonwealth countries have an influence on other Commonwealth members,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision from the Supreme Court also potentially has broad ramifications for the mining industry, and other Canadian companies that have extensive operations abroad, such as the clothing industry, opening the door to added legal liability.

Nevsun was acquired by Chinese company, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. last year for $1.9-billion.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies