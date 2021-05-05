Surging copper prices boost Barrick profit as miner weighs bigger move into the metal

Higher copper prices boosted first quarter profit at Barrick Gold Corp., as the world’s second biggest gold company ponders a bigger move into the industrial metal.
Toronto-based Barrick on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of US$538-million, up from US$400-million a year ago. Barrick’s sold its bread-and-butter gold at an average price of US$1,777 about 12-per-cent higher than the year earlier. The company however saw its profits in copper move higher in a more pronounced fashion, selling the critical mineral at US$4.12 a pound, 22 per cent higher than a year ago.
Copper this year has marched to near a record high thanks in part to rebounding demand in China, and speculative demand from traders.
Barrick in the quarter produced 93 million pounds of copper, with the metal currently contributing about 20 per cent to Barrick’s bottom line. Chief executive Mark Bristow has made no secret of his intentions to grow the company’s presence in copper. Just over a year ago, he openly pondered a merger with Freeport-Mcmoran Inc., but the United States copper giant made it clear it wasn’t interested in getting hitched. With Freeport’s market value now trading materially higher than Barrick’s, any kind of approach from the Canadian miner appears untenable. Yesterday, during the company’s annual meeting, Mr. Bristow indicated that while the ship had sailed with Freeport, he’s still interested in going after “high quality” copper assets.
Shares in Barrick have fallen by 6.7 per cent this year, and also underperformed its biggest rival, Newmont Gold Corp., the world’s biggest gold company.
A joint venture involving the two miners in the Dominican Republic has lately raised the ire of environmental groups and some local residents. Barrick is undergoing a major expansion of its Pueblo Viejo mine in the country, but some residents are worried the construction of a new tailings dam may contaminate waterways. Late last month, a protest near the site saw heavy-handed tactics from the police to dispel protestors. “There was a big disturbance and the police did use tear gas to disperse a group of people,” Mr. Bristow said at the annual meeting.
He defended Barrick’s environmental record in the country, saying the Canadian miner has invested a lot of money to rehabilitate polluted waterways left by the previous owners of the mine. Barrick owns 60 per cent of Pueblo Viejo with Newmont owning the rest. Barrick started production at the mine in 2013 and the expansion would push out the mine life to 2043.
On an adjusted basis, Barrick earned 29 US cents per share in the quarter, 2 US cents more than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected. Fahad Tariq, analyst with Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients that the beat was driven mainly by lower taxes, lower general and administrative expenses, and reduced spending on exploration.
