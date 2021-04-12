 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Tamarack Valley strikes deal to acquire Anegada Oil for $494-million

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In another sign of ongoing Canadian oilpatch consolidation, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. says it has agreed to buy private Anegada Oil Corp. for a net $494 million.

The Calgary-based oil and gas producer says it will pay $248 million in cash and assumed debt (after deducting proceeds from a royalty sale) and issue about $246 million in shares at a deemed price of $2.34 each for Anegada, which produces about 11,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the Charlie Lake area of northwestern Alberta.

Tamarack Valley also says it has sold a two per cent royalty on its Charlie Lake assets for $32 million to Topaz Energy Corp., a company created by Tourmaline Oil Corp. to hold petroleum processing and handling assets and taken public in a $250-million initial public offering in October.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Tamarack Valley announced the close of two other acquisitions for about $135 million, including the purchase of private Woodcote Petroleum Inc. for cash and shares.

The deals were backed by the sale of two four-per-cent royalties to Topaz. At the same time, Tamarack Valley issued 30.3 million shares for gross proceeds of about $68 million.

Tamarack Valley said Monday its 2021 capital budget has been raised from about $127 million to $170 million and it expects to have average production this year of 33,000 boe/d, up from 26,000 boe/d.

“Our strategic portfolio approach of investing in high impact oil plays, combined with a focus on decline mitigation through our waterflood assets, enhances corporate free cash flow sustainability and resiliency,” said Tamarack Valley CEO Brian Schmidt.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies