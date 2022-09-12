Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. TVE-T has signed a deal to buy Deltastream Energy Corp. for $1.425-billion.

Under the agreement for the privately held company, Tamarack will pay $825-million in cash, $300-million in the form of a deferred acquisition payment and $300-million in equity comprised of about 80 million Tamarack shares.

Deltastream is a Clearwater oil producer.

Tamarack says the acquisition will add about 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in 2023.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Tamarack also says it will increase its monthly dividend by 25 per cent.

The company says it will pay 1.25 cents per share, up from a penny per share, starting with its November dividend, payable in December.

