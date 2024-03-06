Skip to main content
TC Energy Corp. TRP-T has cut an unspecified number of jobs, primarily in Calgary and Houston, the pipeline company confirmed Wednesday.

A company spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement the layoffs relate to TC Energy’s previously announced plans to integrate its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas pipelines business units.

The new job cuts are in addition to a prior round of layoffs confirmed by TC Energy last June.

TC Energy is just the latest company to announce layoffs amid a wave of job reductions at Canadian energy firms.

Competitor Enbridge Inc. recently completed a 650-person head count reduction that it blamed on higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments.

Oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc. also recently wrapped 1,500 job cuts as part of a wider efficiency push by new CEO Rich Kruger.

