TC Energy beats expectations on higher Keystone shipment volumes

TC Energy beats expectations on higher Keystone shipment volumes

Reuters
TransCanada president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting after shareholders approved a name change to TC Energy in Calgary on May 3, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

TC Energy Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes of crude shipped on its Keystone Pipeline System, and on increased demand for its natural gas and oil pipelines in the United States.

TC Energy, formerly Trans Canada, said earnings from its liquids pipelines rose about 39 per cent to $542 million in the second quarter, and earnings from U.S. natural gas pipelines rose about 23 per cent to $663 million.

The pipeline builder has been working to expand the Keystone network to boost export capacity from the oil-rich province of Alberta to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, but continues to face opposition from environmentalists and tribal groups worried about oil spills and global warming.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose 43.3 per cent to $1.13 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1 per share, 1 cent above the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $3.37 billion from $3.20 billion.

