 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources TC Energy sells U.S. natural gas processing unit for $1.28-billion

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

TC Energy sells U.S. natural gas processing unit for $1.28-billion

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

TC Energy Corp. is selling U.S. natural gas gathering and processing assets for US$1.275-billion, its latest asset deal aimed at using proceeds to fund a large list of pipeline and other energy projects.

TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp., said Tuesday that Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp. is buying its Columbia Midstream Group. The unit operates gas gathering, processing and gas liquids assets in the Appalachian Basin.

Calgary-based TC Energy acquired the assets, located in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in its $13-billion acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. in 2016. Following the divestiture, it will still own interstate pipelines in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Late last year, the company struck a deal to jettison its Coolidge power station in Arizona for US$465-million, and in May announced it was selling a stake in the Northern Courier bitumen pipeline to Alberta Investment Management Corp. for $1.15-billion.

The deals provide TC Energy with $3.4-billion in proceeds it will use to fund some of $30-billion worth of development and maintenance projects planned in Canada and the United States through 2023, while meeting its credit rating targets, chief executive officer Russ Girling said in a statement.

The Columbia Midstream sale is expected to be completed before the end of September, the company said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter