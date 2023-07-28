Shares of TC Energy TRP-T fell more than 5 per cent on Friday after the Keystone pipeline operator disclosed plans to spin off its liquids business to focus on transporting natural gas.

The spinoff, combined with TC’s announcement on Monday that it will sell a 40 per cent stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines, will help TC reduce its high debt levels.

But TD Securities downgraded TC to “hold” from “buy,” saying it was skeptical the spinoff would create value.

“We see execution risk introducing uncertainty and potentially distracting (TC) from its existing strategic priorities,” TD analyst Linda Ezergailis said in a note.

Shares in Toronto plunged 5.3 per cent to C$44.81, touching a seven-year low.

Once the liquids business has been spun off by late 2024, subject to a shareholder vote, it will raise C$8-billion in debt to repay debt at TC.

TC CEO Francois Poirier said TC needed to sell another C$3-billion in assets during the next 18 months to reach its 4.75 times debt to EBITDA target. TC had 5.4 times debt to EBITDA last year and is aiming to reduce that to 5 times this year.

Poirier said the break-up into two listed companies allows them to pursue more opportunities for growth that exceeded the ability of one company to do so.

“It’s been a busy week but an extremely transformative one,” Poirier said.

National Bank of Canada upgraded its rating of TC to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

The spinoff separates high-growth areas of gas and power assets, which are expected to grow at a 7 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2026, from liquids assets, which are expected to grow 2-3 per cent over the same period, according to a Morningstar note.

TC’s Keystone pipeline in December last year spilled more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek in Kansas.

The liquids business has over 3,000 miles of infrastructure, which transports Canadian crude to U.S. refineries.

Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis said that the 2021 cancellation of TC’s proposed Keystone expansion, following U.S. President Joe Biden revoking a key permit, may have played a role in the company deciding to spin off its oil business.