TC Energy TRP-T said on Monday it has agreed to sell Portland Natural Gas Transmission System (PNGTS) to BlackRock for $1.14-billion as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce debt and fund investments.

CEO Francois Poirier had said in 2022 the company planned to raise more than $5-billion through 2023. The company is aiming to sell at least $3-billion worth of assets this year to reduce debt, likely through two to four sales.

PNGTS is a 475-kilometre transporter of natural gas serving the upper New England and Atlantic Canada markets.