The 590,000 barrel-per day Keystone pipeline continued to operate at reduced rates on Wednesday, operator TC Energy said in a statement, as repairs continued on a third-party power facility in South Dakota.

TC said there is currently no timeline for completion of repairs and restoration of power service. TC declared force majeure on Keystone deliveries on Monday.

