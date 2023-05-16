Open this photo in gallery: The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver on April 26, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The bosses of Canada’s Teck Resources TECK-B-T and Switzerland’s Glencore used a mining conference to present starkly different views on how Teck could create value and whether Ottawa would approve a potential merger of the two companies.

At the same time, Glencore opened the door to buying Teck’s substantial metallurgical coal operations, signalling an interest to own even a piece of the company attempting an uncertain corporate overhaul.

Their views came as Teck continued to resist overtures from Glencore, the world’s biggest commodities trader and one of the biggest mining companies, which offered to buy Teck in March in a US$22.5-billion all-share deal. Teck rejected the pitch and is pursuing plans to separate its metallurgical coal operations from its base metals business.

At the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference in Barcelona, Glencore CEO Gary Nagle on Tuesday said that Teck would have trouble financing its ambitious copper expansion strategy on its own. “They want to develop five projects at once with a lot of debt on their balance sheet,” he said, according to notes from a Bank of America analyst. “There certainly would have to be capital calls to shareholders.”

In a public presentation later in the day, Teck CEO Jonathan Price instead highlighted the company’s “strong” financial position as its biggest project, the QB2 copper mine in northern Chile, ramps up production. He said that the company paid off $1.3-billion in debt in 2022, will deleverage again this year, has no debt maturities related to QB2 until 2030, and has US$8-billion in liquidity.

Teck will still pursue plans to split the company in half, creating a stand-alone coal business and a base metals company. Mr. Price said the metals company could be worth $100 a share as investors crave exposure to critical battery and renewable energy metals such as copper. In Toronto, Teck trades at about $60 a share, giving the company a market value of $31-billion.

Any new plan would be a “simpler and more direct” derivation of the previous plan, which envisaged spinning off the coal into a company called Elk Valley Resources. Elk Valley, in turn, was to pay most of its cash flow to the new Teck metals company for about a decade.

He gave no clues as to the timing or the structure of any new plan to split the company.

Mr. Nagle last month said the deal would create a “zombie” coal company. Teck shareholders apparently agreed; in a vote on April 26, they rejected the spin-off, leaving Glencore’s offer the only active proposal on the table. Glencore wants to merge is base metals assets with those of Teck’s, then create separate company to hold Glencore and Teck’s thermal and metallurgical coal operations.

In a twist to the potential split of Teck, Mr. Nagle did not rule out offering to buy Teck’s coal business, though made it clear that a merger of the two companies remains his goal. “Doing the full deal is the best offer for both sets of shareholders, it creates the most value,” he said. “Buying their coal business standalone is a distant second in terms of potential benefits.”

Glencore is one of the few big mining companies interested in taking on more coal. Almost all its rivals want to sell or spin-off their coal assets in an effort to make themselves more appealing to investor who demand net-zero emissions commitments.

Mr. Price said that Glencore’s offer remained a non-starter, saying it undervalued Teck and was “ultimately a proposal with a very high risk associated with the regulatory approval process.” Various provincial premiers and federal cabinet ministers have said they want to see Teck remain “Canadian,” even in the absence of rival bid from Canadian mining companies for Teck.

Teck’s purchase by a foreign company would be judged on net-benefit and security grounds in Ottawa, putting any agreed deal in regulatory limbo for a year or more. Mr. Nagle, however, said in Barcelona that he was confident that a review would go in Glencore’s favour. “We don’t see Canada as an executional challenge,” he said. “We’re a major producer and operator in Canada, we’ve been there a long time.”

Glencore has about 9,000 employees in Canada and owns the Viterra grain handling business and the nickel miner formerly known as Falconbridge. It boasts that it has more mining assets in Canada than Teck, whose base metals mines are mostly outside the country.