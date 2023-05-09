Open this photo in gallery: The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver on April, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A consortium led by Canadian mining veteran Pierre Lassonde is proposing to buy Teck Resources Ltd.’s TECK-B-T coal operations, a deal that could stop Glencore PLC in its tracks, and offer a Made-in-Canada solution that may be palatable to Ottawa.

Mr. Lassonde is co-founder and chair emeritus of Franco-Nevada Corp., FNV-T the world’s biggest mining streaming and royalty firm. He is a well-known Canadian patriot, and is one of the country’s chief critics against the incursion of foreign mining companies into Canada over the past two decades.

“We’ve had discussions with Teck, we’ve put forward a plan, and we have signed a [confidentiality agreement]. We’re waiting to hear from them as to which way they want to proceed,” Mr. Lassonde said in an interview.

Teck spokesman Chris Stannell in an e-mail to the Globe and Mail declined comment.

Mr. Lassonde had already signaled that he was interested in Teck’s coal business, and if a planned split of Teck had happened, a consortium led by Mr. Lassonde was looking at taking a sizable equity position. Mr. Lassonde’s new proposal is much bigger in scope, entailing the purchase of Teck’s entire coal business.

“Teck wants to move forward, we’ve been told very definitively” said Mr. Lassonde. “For them, it’s a question of consulting their bankers and consulting other groups. We’re told that they want to get something done between eight to 12 weeks.”

Glencore last month offered to buy Vancouver-based Teck in a stock and cash deal worth about US$22.5-billion. The giant Swiss mining and commodities trading house was rebuffed by Teck’s board on two occasions. But Glencore made it clear it has no intention of backing down, and after Teck’s restructuring proposal failed, said it remained interested, and may take an offer directly to the company’s shareholders.

The Canadian federal government has given a strong signal it has concerns over Glencore buying Teck, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minster Jonathan Wilkinson all citing Teck’s importance to the domestic critical-minerals industry and stressing they like the fact that Teck is a Canadian company.

Mr. Lassonde will likely need the backing of Teck’s existing coal joint venture steel making partners, Japan’s Nippon Steel, and South Korea’s POSCO before his proposal can succeed. He indicated optimism that both will back his proposal.

“We haven’t talked to them directly,” he said. “But I think you can assume that being the largest buyers of the coal, there would be a logical assumption that they would want to be part of the solution,” said Mr. Lassonde

Both POSCO and Nippon have already said they weren’t interested in a Glencore acquisition of Teck’s metallurgical coal assets, owing to ESG concerns over Glencore’s thermal coal business.

POSCO had supported Teck’s split plan and was poised to exchange its minority stake in Teck’s Elkview and Greenhills operations for an equity and royalty position in the coal unit.

Nippon had a similar deal in place and had agreed to a long-term coal offtake rights agreement.

Nippon and POSCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No deal can move forward without the blessing of Teck’s controlling shareholder Norman B. Keevil.

Last month when Glencore’s proposal for Teck was made public, Mr. Keevil said it was of utmost importance that Teck remain in Canadian hands, telling the Globe that “Canada is not for sale.”

Mr. Lassonde has been friends with Mr. Keevil for decades.

Mr. Keevil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the Teck split vote failed, the big Canadian miner said it would explore other options, including a cleaner split of the company. Under the previous plan, Teck’s coal division would have had to pay the metals division around 90 per cent of its cash flow for about a decade, a scenario that many shareholders didn’t like.