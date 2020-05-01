 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Teck exits energy industry group CAPP, citing cost-cutting

Dan Healing
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Attendees pass a Teck sign at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto on March 4, 2019.

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Teck Resources Ltd. is leaving the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, an industry organization whose members represent about 80 per cent of Canada’s oil and gas production.

The move was made as part of a cost-cutting drive, Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said in an e-mail, noting the company’s 2019 CAPP membership cost about $135,000.

Teck is targeting $1 billion in cost reductions for 2020 – double the figure the resources company proposed in October as it deals with declining commodity prices and an uncertain global outlook. It says it has achieved $375 million in savings since launching the cost-cutting program.

Story continues below advertisement

In February, Teck cancelled its proposed $20-billion Frontier oil sands mining project, which had potential capacity of 260,000 barrels of oil a day. CEO Don Lindsay said at the time there was “no constructive path forward” given Canada’s impasse over Indigenous rights, climate change and resource development.

It remains a big player in the oil sands, however, thanks to its 21.3-per-cent ownership of the Fort Hills oil sands mine operated by partner Suncor Energy Inc.

Fort Hills produced 31,700 barrels per day for Teck in the first quarter, although that will decline thanks to a decision in late March to suspend one of its two production trains in view of sharply lower global oil prices.

CAPP said in a statement its membership ebbs and flows, but has been stable in recent years.

It said it has added seven new members and lost eight since the beginning of 2019, with the lost members including companies that have sold their Canadian assets, been part of mergers or acquisitions or declared bankruptcy.

“During this time of acute economic crisis we have seen a significant increase in our member activity at CAPP,” CEO Tim McMillan said in an e-mail.

“We have been able to simplify the process for governments to consult with industry by consolidating and clarifying our recommendations on proposed initiatives.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2014, CAPP had 49 producer members and it currently has 53, it said. Producer members pay fees based on their oil and gas production.

The organization added it has a combined total of about 125 producer and associate members.

On its website, CAPP says membership benefits include representation in lobbying government, as well as networking opportunities and access to research, seminars, workshops and conferences.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies