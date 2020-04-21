Teck Resources posts loss as miner grapples with impact of coronavirus, rail blockades

Open this photo in gallery Visitors pass a Teck Resources sign at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual conference, in Toronto, on March 1, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Production and profit plunged at Teck Resources Ltd. in the first quarter as the big Canadian base metals miner grappled with the damaging impact of the novel coronavirus, rail blockades and bad weather.

Vancouver-based Teck reported a net loss of $312-million compared to a profit of $630-million in the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, the miner reported a profit of 17 cents a share. Revenue fell by 23 per cent to $2.4-billion.

With the spread of COVID-19 intensifying around the world, Teck during the quarter suspended construction on a new copper mine in Chile, pared back production at its Fort Hills oil sands operation in Alberta and temporarily idled its Antamina copper and zinc mine in Peru. In late March, the company also slashed production and temporarily reduced staffing by 50 per cent at its four metallurgical coal mines in British Columbia to reduce the risk of virus spread.

Apart from the impact of COVID-19, the company faced supply chain slowdowns in its coal unit due to rail blockades and bad weather. The average price Teck received for coal declined to US$131 a tonne, compared to US$186 in the same quarter last year. Coal production fell by 20 per cent to 4.9 million tonnes in the quarter.

Teck is also predicting potential further weakness in its coal unit, saying it has received notifications from customers that “they may delay purchases in response to reduced demand for their steel products as their own customers are reducing or suspending production of their products.”

In its earnings release, Teck said that it bumped its staffing levels at its B.C. coal mines after the first week in April up to 75 per cent of normal capacity.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation with the goal of increasing on-site staffing levels when it is safe to do so,” the company said in a release.

Earlier this month, the company faced blowback from a local resident who penned a letter to the board of directors criticizing the company for keeping the sites in operation, citing health risks to staff based on COVID-19. Teck maintained the mines were safe and the local health authority vouched for the company. Interior Health said that based on an inspection, it was satisfied the company was taking appropriate precautions to keep workers safe. Those steps include staggering shift times at the mines, and repeated disinfection of high traffic touch-points

Teck is holding its annual meeting later Tuesday via a live webcast. Among the items on the agenda for shareholders to weigh in on is executive compensation. The company’s long-time chief executive Don Lindsay made $9.2-million in 2019, compared to $10.7-million for 2018.

