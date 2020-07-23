Teck Resources posts quarterly loss as pandemic hits operations

Sales and profit plunged at Teck Resources Ltd. in the second quarter with the Canadian base metals miner pinning the blame largely on the coronavirus, which it said had a “significant negative effect” on its business.
Canada’s biggest diversified mining company reported a net loss of $149-million for the three months that ended on June 30, compared to a profit of $231-million in the same period last year.
At one point during the quarter, Teck had idled production at its Antamina copper and zinc mine in Peru, reduced output by about 20 per cent at its core steel-making coal operations in British Columbia and halted construction of a new copper mine in Chile – all in an attempt to reduce the risk of virus spread.
The prices the company received for its steel-making coal, copper, and zinc fell by 37 per cent, 12 per cent and 29 per cent respectively in the quarter, and revenue fell by 45 per cent to $1.7-billion.
Vancouver-based Teck’s biggest one-time charge was $260-million related to COVID-19, including increased borrowing expenses and expenses associated with the shutdown of Antamina.
On an adjusted basis, the miner reported a profit of $0.17 cents a share, much better than the 7-cent loss analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
As COVID-19 restrictions have started to lift around the world, Teck has been able to ramp up all of its operations again.
For the second half of the year, Teck forecasts it will sell about 153,000 tonnes of copper, 330,000 tonnes of zinc and 11.5 million tonnes of coal.
At QB2 in Chile, 3,000 people are on site, with another 5,000 expected by the end of October. QB2 is an attempt by Teck to broaden its exposure to copper and reduce its dependence on metallurgical coal. Unlike copper, coal prices have been persistently weak through the pandemic. While copper crashed earlier in the year, the key industrial metal has rallied over the past three months, after governments injected billions of dollars in stimulus.
QB2, which Teck earlier in the year said would cost US$3.9-billion to construct, is about 29-per-cent complete. Teck had hoped the mine would start production in a little under two years from now, but it now expects that timeline to be pushed out by about six months due to delays brought on by COVID.
Shares in Teck have fallen by 51 per cent over the past year.
