Energy and Resources

Teck Resources pulls application for Frontier oil sands mine

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Marieke Walsh
OTTAWA
Teck Resources Ltd. is pulling its application for the proposed Frontier oil sands mine.

The company, which on Friday released disappointing fourth quarter results, decided to pull the project following a board meeting, according to two sources with knowledge of the decision. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they were not permitted to speak publicly about the decision.

According to one source, the board made the decision citing public safety concerns. The project had already passed a lengthy regulatory review and the federal cabinet was expected to decide whether it would green-light the mine on Tuesday.

Senior officials with Teck called Indigenous leaders in Wood Buffalo to advise of the decision on Sunday, according to one source. Teck told them it wasn’t the right time to move forward on the project, according to the source.

Even if it was approved by cabinet, the mine – which would have emitted 4.1 megatonnes annually but created thousands of jobs – faced several other hurdles before it would become economically viable, including oil prices and pipeline capacity.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had made Frontier’s approval a key demand of the federal government last year, amid rising Western alienation and after the Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the fall election.

Frontier’s impact on the oil patch was viewed both as a real economic boom but also a key signal to investors about the future of the sector following years of declining investment and the shelving of several projects.

Over the last few months, Frontier has found itself at the centre of a political of a firestorm both within Canada and internationally. Proponents saw its approval as a measure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to national unity and Alberta’s economic growth while opponents viewed it as a test of Canada’s commitment to tackling greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

On Friday Teck said it would have to take a $1.1-billion write down on the Frontier heavy oil mine if the federal government rejected its bid.

