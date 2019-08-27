 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Teck Resources says zinc production to be less than expected after equipment failure at refinery

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Teck Resources Ltd. says zinc production will be less than expected after an electrical equipment failure on the weekend at its refinery in Trail, B.C.

The company says the failure affected one of four rectifiers used in the zinc refinery.

There were no injuries or environmental impacts related to the incident which occurred Sunday.

Teck says repairs are expected to take up to 20 weeks at an estimated cost of $5-million to $10-million.

Refined zinc metal production at Trail will be limited to three of the four cell houses while the repairs are being done.

As a result, the company says production capacity will be reduced by about 25 per cent, resulting in an estimated production loss of 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes.

