Energy and Resources

Teck Resources to focus on cost-cutting as U.S.-China trade war weighs on profit

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Visitors pass a logo of Teck Resources Ltd mining company during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual convention in Toronto on March 4, 2019.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Teck Resources Ltd. says it is focusing on improving efficiency and productivity after it reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago.

Teck chief executive Don Lindsay says global economic uncertainties are having a “significant negative effect” on the company’s prices for its products, particularly steelmaking coal.

The Vancouver-based mining company is implementing a cost reduction program to reduce capital and operating costs for the balance of 2019 and 2020.

Teck reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $369 million or 66 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $1.28 billion or $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled nearly $3.04 billion, down from nearly $3.21 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $403 million or 72 cents per share compared with an adjusted profit of $466 million or 81 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

