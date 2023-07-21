France’s TotalEnergies TTE-N partnered with Turkish conglomerate Ronesans Holding to expand renewable power generation capacity in Turkey, Ronesans President Erman Ilicak said on Friday.

TotalEnergies will take a 50 per cent stake in the holding’s subsidiary Ronesans Enerji and the partners plan to build 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar farms in three years, Ilicak told a news conference.

The size of the transaction was not disclosed.

A small scale producer, Ronesans Enerji currently operates 166 MW of hydroelectric plants.

The company also has licences to build wind farms awarded by the Turkish government.

Turkey plans to award up to 3,000 MW of wind and solar plant licences each year to meet its emissions goals.