 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Tourmaline Oil cuts full-year production guidance; shares plunge

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tourmaline Oil cuts full-year production guidance; shares plunge

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mike Rose, CEO of Tourmaline Oil Corp, in his Calgary office. The Calgary-based company's shares fell on Thursday after it missed second-quarter expectations.

Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

Shares in Tourmaline Oil Corp. tumbled by as much as 16 per cent on Thursday morning after it missed second-quarter expectations and warned it expects to produce fewer barrels of petroleum liquids and more dry gas this year.

The Calgary-based company’s shares fell as low as $14.54 from Wednesday’s close of $17.40 after it reported production during the three months ended June 30 of 280,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up eight per cent from the same period in 2018.

Analyst Kristopher Zack of Desjardins said in a report that was below expectations of 287,000 boe/d and the liquids component of 52,000 boe/d – though a 13 per cent increase from the year-earlier report – was also lower than expected.

Story continues below advertisement

He added cash flow per share of 83 cents, a reduction of 17 per cent from $1 in the second quarter of 2018, also fell short of consensus expectations of 96 cents.

Tourmaline said in a news release it now expects to average liquids production of 61,000 barrels per day this year, down from an earlier estimate of 66,000 bpd, but still a 28 per cent increase over 2018.

It said full-year total production guidance is unchanged at 300,000 boe/d despite cutting $25 million from its capital spending budget to leave it at $1.125 billion.

The company said second-quarter production was hit by the deferral of about 60 million cubic feet per day of natural gas due to delays in starting up new wells and the injection into storage in Ontario and California of about 1.6 billion cf/d of gas. Both measures are designed to avoid current low gas prices in hopes of higher prices later this year.

It added unplanned interruptions on the Enbridge pipeline system in B.C. reduced average volumes by an additional 3,500 boe/d.

The company’s realized liquids price averaged $39.08 per barrel in the second quarter, while natural gas sold for $2.07 per thousand cubic feet.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter