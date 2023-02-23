TransAlta Corp. TA-T reported a loss of $163-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $78-million in the same quarter a year earlier as its revenue rose 40 per cent.

The power utility says its loss amounted to 61 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 29 cents per diluted share for the last three months of 2021.

Revenue totalled $854-million, up from $610-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Free cash flow per share amounted to $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from 29 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earlier this month, TransAlta announced a deal to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex, an early-stage pumped hydro energy storage development project in southwest Alberta.

Under the deal, TransAlta will pay Montem Resources Ltd. about $8-million, when the deal closes, with additional payments of up to $17-million contingent on the achievement of development and commercial milestones.