Canadian energy company TransAlta Corp. TA-T says it has signed a deal with Meta FB-Q, formerly known as Facebook, to sell the technology giant power generated at a planned U.S. wind project.

TransAlta says under the long-term renewable energy purchase deal, Meta has agreed to buy all electricity expected to be produced at a new wind project in Oklahoma.

The Calgary-based company says construction on the 200 megawatt Horizon Hill wind power project in the state’s Logan County is slated to begin later this year with commercial operation in the second half of 2023.

It says the 34-turbine facility has a capital cost of about US$290-million to US$310-million, with expected annual earnings of approximately US$27-million to US$30-million.

John Kousinioris, president and CEO of TransAlta, says the offtake agreement is an opportunity for the company to expand its wind fleet in the U.S. while supporting Meta’s sustainability goals.

Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta, says the tech company has supported its global operations with 100 per cent wind and solar energy since 2020 and the TransAlta project will help it continue to meet that goal.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.