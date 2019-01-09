TransCanada plans to change name to TC Energy

TransCanada Corp. is changing its name to TC Energy.
The pipeline and utilities company says the change better reflects the scope of its operations across North America.
TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling says TC Energy “clearly articulates” the company’s business which includes pipelines, power generation and energy storage operations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
TransCanada shareholders will be asked to approve the change at the company’s next annual meeting.
The company says it plans to continue trading under TRP on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.