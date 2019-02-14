 Skip to main content

TransCanada beats profit expectations, raises dividend

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
TransCanada Corp. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, up from its previous payment of 69 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as TransCanada reported a profit of $1.09 billion or $1.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $861 million or 98 cents per diluted share for the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $3.91 billion, down from $3.62 billion.

TransCanada says its comparable earnings for the quarter amounted to $1.03 per share, up from 82 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

