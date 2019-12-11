 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Triple Flag Precious Metals pulls plug on IPO, cites difficult market

Niall McGee Mining reporter
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has cancelled its initial public offering (IPO), citing difficult market conditions.

The Toronto-based precious metals royalty and streaming company had planned to raise up to $360-million from public investors.

The offering would have been the biggest IPO in the Canadian mining sector in more than two years.

Triple Flag was founded in 2016 by former Barrick Gold Corp. chief financial officer Shaun Usmar and has the financial backing of New York-based hedge fund giant Elliott Management Corp.

Triple Flag, which in November filed paperwork for an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, was targeting a valuation of about $1.5-billion. The company had planned to use part of the proceeds to fund a recent $145-million gold-streaming deal with South African miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

Despite a brisk rise in the price of gold bullion this year, the market for raising capital in the mining sector remains difficult.

Triple Flag had been seen as a decent candidate to succeed given that streaming and royalty companies have been a particularly well-performing subset of the industry over the past five years.

Unlike metals producers, royalty companies don’t incur many of the traditional costs or risks of mining. They instead provide capital to companies in exchange for payments tied to future production, or a share of the actual metals output.

However, the timing of the planned IPO was tricky.

Traditionally portfolio managers are loath to take on new positions so close to year-end.

The company was also attempting to go public at a difficult time for the overall IPO market. Last month, two high-profile Canadian IPOs were called off at the 11th hour.

GFL Environmental Inc. abandoned plans to raise $2.4-billion in what would have been one of the biggest IPOs in Canadian history and Continuum Residential Real Estate Investment Trust cancelled its planned $300-million offering, opting instead to sell itself to Starlight Investments.

