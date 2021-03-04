Turquoise Hill CEO exits amid tension with Rio Tinto over funding of Mongolian copper mine

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s chief executive officer Ulf Quellmann has resigned after months of tension between the company and Rio Tinto , its biggest shareholder, over a funding plan for its troubled Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.
The Montreal-based company and London-based Rio, one of the world’s biggest diversified miners, have clashed over how the construction of the giant underground copper mine should be funded.
In a statement, Turquoise Hill said that Rio had said it would vote against Mr. Quellmann in the upcoming annual general meeting. In light of that development, the company and Mr. Quellmann felt it was in their best interests that he resign.
Steeve Thibeault, who was the chief financial officer of Turquoise Hill for about three years until April 2017, is coming back on an interim basis to serve as CEO.
The swift departure of Mr. Quellmann is the latest chapter in what has been a rocky couple of years for Turquoise Hill, which was originally called Ivanhoe Mines and founded by Robert Friedland.
In 2019, the company shocked investors by divulging that, due to technical problems, the capital-cost projections for the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi were increasing by up to US$1.9-billion to $6.8-billion. Turquoise Hill also pushed back the start date on the mine by about two years.
Facing a funding shortfall that ran into the billions, Rio had pushed the company to raise a good chunk in equity, but the company worried a huge equity raise would give its parent an even tighter ownership grip and edge out minority shareholders. Turquoise Hill was keen on funding the development primarily using debt. Rio currently owns 51 per cent of Turquoise Hill.
Recently, Turquoise Hill unveiled a number of funding options it is exploring, including a streaming deal.
On Thursday, following the news of the departure of its CEO, shares of the company were trading down by 8 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
In a note to clients, Scotia Capital Inc. analyst Orest Wowkodaw wrote that the ouster of Quellmann was a negative development.
“Under Mr. Quellmann’s stewardship, the company made significant strides in advocating for minority shareholder rights,” he wrote.
“Moreover, we believe the replacement of Mr. Quellmann significantly reduces the likelihood of a non-dilutive [gold] streaming transaction to complete the development funding for Phase II at Oyu Tolgoi.”
Apart from clashes with its biggest shareholder, the company has also become entangled with the Mongolian government, which on two separate occasions has claimed Turquoise Hill owes it hundreds of millions in back taxes. That has gone to arbitration, with the company claiming it has paid all of its taxes.
The Mongolian government owns 34 per cent of the project. Due to the cost overruns, the timeline for the government to start earning royalties on the mine had been pushed back considerably.
Scotia’s Mr. Wowkodaw expects that relations with Mongolia will now improve with the departure of the CEO.
“The appointment of a more Rio-friendly CEO likely accelerates the process to negotiate funding and a new partnership agreement with the Government of Mongolia,” he wrote.
The company is aiming to start production at the underground mine in October of next year.
