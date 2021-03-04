Turquoise Hill CEO exits amid tension with Rio Tinto over funding of Mongolian copper mine

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Turquoise Hill CEO exits amid tension with Rio Tinto over funding of Mongolian copper mine

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Turquoise Hill’s Oyu Tolgoi in the South Gobi desert in Mongolia.

© Staff Photographer / Reuters/Reuters

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s chief executive officer Ulf Quellmann has resigned after months of tension between the company and Rio Tinto , its biggest shareholder, over a funding plan for its troubled Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

The Montreal-based company and London-based Rio, one of the world’s biggest diversified miners, have clashed over how the construction of the giant underground copper mine should be funded.

In a statement, Turquoise Hill said that Rio had said it would vote against Mr. Quellmann in the upcoming annual general meeting. In light of that development, the company and Mr. Quellmann felt it was in their best interests that he resign.

Story continues below advertisement

Steeve Thibeault, who was the chief financial officer of Turquoise Hill for about three years until April 2017, is coming back on an interim basis to serve as CEO.

The swift departure of Mr. Quellmann is the latest chapter in what has been a rocky couple of years for Turquoise Hill, which was originally called Ivanhoe Mines and founded by Robert Friedland.

In 2019, the company shocked investors by divulging that, due to technical problems, the capital-cost projections for the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi were increasing by up to US$1.9-billion to $6.8-billion. Turquoise Hill also pushed back the start date on the mine by about two years.

Facing a funding shortfall that ran into the billions, Rio had pushed the company to raise a good chunk in equity, but the company worried a huge equity raise would give its parent an even tighter ownership grip and edge out minority shareholders. Turquoise Hill was keen on funding the development primarily using debt. Rio currently owns 51 per cent of Turquoise Hill.

Recently, Turquoise Hill unveiled a number of funding options it is exploring, including a streaming deal.

On Thursday, following the news of the departure of its CEO, shares of the company were trading down by 8 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In a note to clients, Scotia Capital Inc. analyst Orest Wowkodaw wrote that the ouster of Quellmann was a negative development.

Story continues below advertisement

“Under Mr. Quellmann’s stewardship, the company made significant strides in advocating for minority shareholder rights,” he wrote.

“Moreover, we believe the replacement of Mr. Quellmann significantly reduces the likelihood of a non-dilutive [gold] streaming transaction to complete the development funding for Phase II at Oyu Tolgoi.”

Apart from clashes with its biggest shareholder, the company has also become entangled with the Mongolian government, which on two separate occasions has claimed Turquoise Hill owes it hundreds of millions in back taxes. That has gone to arbitration, with the company claiming it has paid all of its taxes.

The Mongolian government owns 34 per cent of the project. Due to the cost overruns, the timeline for the government to start earning royalties on the mine had been pushed back considerably.

Scotia’s Mr. Wowkodaw expects that relations with Mongolia will now improve with the departure of the CEO.

“The appointment of a more Rio-friendly CEO likely accelerates the process to negotiate funding and a new partnership agreement with the Government of Mongolia,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

The company is aiming to start production at the underground mine in October of next year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies