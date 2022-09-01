Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ-T has reached a tentative deal to sell itself to Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. RIO-N for $43 a share in cash, after rejecting several lower bids over the past few months.

London-based Rio, one of the world’s biggest mining companies, is poised to acquire the 49 per cent of shares it doesn’t already own for roughly $4.2-billion.

The revised takeover price, which got the nod of a special committee of Turquoise’s board, is 19-per-cent higher than Turquoise’s closing price on Wednesday, and 67-per-cent higher than its initial proposal in March.

Rio initially offered $34 a share for the company, but after being rebuffed, bumped the bid to $40 a share last week. But that offer wasn’t successful either, with Turquoise eventually negotiating an offer that was $3 a share higher.

Montreal-based Turquoise owns a 66-per-cent stake in the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia with the government of Mongolia owning the rest.

Discovered by mining financier Robert Friedland, Rio has been involved in the project for more than a decade, helping to finance the project in its early years. Over the years, the mine has been plagued by multibillion capital cost blowouts, multiyear production delays, tension between Rio and Turquoise Hill over funding, and tax disputes with Mongolia. Many of those challenges have since been overcome.

The acquisition by Rio of Turquoise will simplify the convoluted ownership structure of the company but also strengthen the miner’s position in copper, a metal that is increasingly being marketed as a cleaner metal. Many of the world’s biggest mining companies, including Rio, BHP Group Ltd. and Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd., are doubling down on metals with a less problematic environmental, social and governance footprint, and reducing exposure to patently dirty commodities, such as coal.

Copper, which is a key metal used in electrical conductors, is one of several metals alongside lithium, cobalt and graphite that is increasingly being used in the fast-growing electric car industry. While the mining, refining and transportation of copper is detrimental to the environment, its growing end use in alternative energy gives it a cleaner sheen than workhorse metals like iron ore.

For Turquoise, selling to Rio potentially removes funding risk. The company had earlier said it needed US$650-million in an equity raise before the end of the year. In addition, over the past few months, global equity markets have aggressively sold off with copper miners taking a major hit, putting Turquoise in a more vulnerable position.

Turquoise shareholders are due to vote on the takeover in the fourth quarter, with the threshold for approval being at least two-thirds of votes cast by all shareholders, including Rio, as well as a majority of votes cast by Rio’s minority shareholders.

