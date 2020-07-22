Twice rebuffed, bidder will ask Ontario court to block $60-million sale of Torstar

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Twice rebuffed, bidder will ask Ontario court to block $60-million sale of Torstar

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The twice-spurned bidder for Torstar Corp. is planning a last-ditch attempt to derail a takeover of the media company by a rival group that has locked up shareholder support for its own $60-million bid this week.

Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. and one of its backers, Matthew Proud, will ask the Ontario Superior Court to not approve a plan of arrangement that would see NordStar Capital LP acquire Torstar for 74 cents per share, said their lawyer, Alistair Crawley. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Shareholders approved the takeover by NordStar on Tuesday, voting 98.7 per cent in favour. Earlier, NordStar, which is run by Toronto investors Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, won commitments from the five families that control Torstar’s voting trust and major shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc. to back its bid.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Modern Media, which floated two unsolicited offers that Torstar rejected, is arguing that the bidding war could have gone on, possibly resulting in a richer deal for the company that has struggled for years with declining advertising revenues and financial losses. Its shares were worth $30 in 2004.

“CMMH is opposing the approval of the NordStar plan of arrangement on the basis that it is not fair and reasonable for Torstar shareholders,” Mr. Crawley told The Globe and Mail. “The Torstar board prematurely closed what had just become a competitive process between NordStar and CMMH for the sale of Torstar and as a result they failed to obtain the best transaction for shareholders.”

NordStar raised its offer for the company that publishes the Toronto Star newspaper to 74 cents a share from 63 cents in early July after facing a rival bid from Canadian Modern Media. That is when it secured the hard lockup agreements with the major owners.

But there were last-minute fireworks on Monday when Canadian Modern Media submitted an offer of 80 cents a share.

The Torstar board ruled it out, however, saying Fairfax, which has about 40 per cent of the non-voting shares, and the controlling families had already committed to backing the NordStar deal. Torstar also raised questions about how solid the financing was behind the rival offer.

“CMMH is also concerned that its proposals to Torstar have not been disclosed accurately or fairly to shareholders and that Torstar shareholders were asked to approve the NordStar transaction with incomplete information,” Mr. Crawley said.

When reached by telephone for a reply, Torstar chairman John Honderich said, “I’ve got no comment to make.”

Story continues below advertisement

A representative for NordStar referred to a statement that the company made on Tuesday, describing the process that Torstar initiated after Mr. Bitove and Mr. Rivett approached the Torstar board about a privatization deal in February. That included reaching out to 26 prospective interested parties and receiving no competing offers before NordStar went public with its offer in late May.

“We trust the court will see through capital markets participants misleading the public and waiving a purported non-binding unsupported bid after a robust process was closed,” NordStar said in its statement.

Mr. Proud is a technology entrepreneur and chief executive of Dye & Durham Corp., a legal-software publisher that just went public this month. His brother Tyler Proud, Bay Street dealmaker Neil Selfe and former Ontario finance minister Greg Sorbara are also behind Canadian Modern Media.

Lawyer Joe Groia, who represents investor and former Torstar executive Patrick Collins, owner of more than one million non-voting shares, has also said he plans to attend the hearing. He says he wants to determine if it deals adequately with shareholder concerns or whether more needs to be considered before the judge makes a final decision.

The agreement with NordStar has also resulted in some shareholder complaints to the Ontario Securities Commission, but OSC officials have declined to give any details or say what might become of them.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies