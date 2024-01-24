U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose in the week ending Jan. 19, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels to 420.7 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 19, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels in the week ended January19, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 1.4 million barrels per day in the week ended Jan. 19, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 7.1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 4.9 million barrels in the week to 253 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel build.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 133.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.3 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell by 1.24 million barrels per day, EIA said.