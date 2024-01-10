U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories all rose last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by a surprise 1.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 700,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 506,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 161,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.6 percentage points in the week U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 8 million barrels in the week to 245 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.5 million barrels in the week to 132.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.32 million barrels per day, EIA said.