U.S. crude stocks fell last week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels to 440.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 8, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 650,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.2 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 104,000 barrels per day in the last week, according to the report.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.3 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 408,000 barrels to 224 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 113.5 million barrels, versus expectations for 600,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 423,000 barrels per day, EIA said.