U.S. crude oil stockpiles posted a surprise, large build last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories gained more than expected, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week to June 9, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 510,000-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 61,000 barrels per day (bpd), while refinery utilization rates dropped by 2.1 percentage points in the week.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 316,000-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 1.2 million barrel rise, the EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports dropped by about 810,000 bpd, the data showed.