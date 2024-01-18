U.S. crude stocks fell by more than expected, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose in the week ending January 12, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels to 429.9 million barrels in the week ended January 12, the EIA said.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by about 1 per cent following the report, trading at $73.37 a barrel.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.1 million barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 135,000 barrels per day in the week ended January 12, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.3 percentage points last week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 248.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 134.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.9 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 528,000 barrels per day, EIA said.