Crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 220,000 barrels in the week ended March 8, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 390,000 barrels per day in the week ended March 8, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 5.7 million barrels in the week to 234.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel draw.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 888,000 barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 150,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 241,000 barrels per day, EIA said.