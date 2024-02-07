U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 5.5 million barrels to 427.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 2, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 33,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Oil prices rose immediately following the data despite the crude stockpile build.

Refinery crude runs fell by 9,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 251 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 140,000-barrel build.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to 127.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.6 million barrels per day, EIA said.