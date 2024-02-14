U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell in the week ending Feb. 9, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 12.0 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.6 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 710,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 298,000 barrels per day in the week ended Feb. 9, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.8 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to 247.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel draw.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to 125.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell by 1.2 million barrels per day, EIA said.