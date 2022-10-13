The expansion of the Copper Cliff mine included the construction of a 12-kilometre tunnel connecting the south and north shafts, as well as the installation of a new ventilation systemGino Donato/The Globe and Mail

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA is taking a small step toward turning around its underperforming Sudbury, Ont., operations with the completion of an almost $1-billion expansion of its Copper Cliff nickel and copper mine.

Increasing output at Sudbury is a key part of Vale’s strategy to grab a bigger piece of the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) battery minerals market.

The $945-million expansion of the Copper Cliff mine, which officially opened Thursday, included the construction of a 12-kilometre tunnel connecting the south and north shafts of the mine, as well as the installation of a new ventilation system. The expansion will see Vale double its yearly ore output of copper and nickel at the mine.

Copper Cliff is one of five big nickel mines that Vale owns in the Sudbury region. Rio-based Vale acquired the mines in 2006 by paying $19.4-billion for Inco Ltd., a Canadian company that dated to 1916.

Despite investing tens of billions in its Sudbury operations, output has fallen significantly over the years, partly because grades are falling. Production costs have climbed as the company is forced to mine deeper. Vale has also pinned production shortfalls on maintenance issues. Last year was particularly challenging, with production sidelined for two months owing to a strike. Meanwhile, 39 workers were trapped underground for about three days at its Totten mine because of a mechanical issue with the cage that lowers people into the mine.

Late last year, Vale made a significant leadership change to its base metals unit, replacing executive VP Mark Travers with Deshnee Naidoo. Ms. Naidoo, a chemical engineer by training who grew up in South Africa, previously ran the zinc business at Indian mining company Vedanta Resources. Before that, she worked at South African miner Anglo American for many years in various roles, including CFO of the thermal coal business.

Fixing the Sudbury unit is a big part of Ms. Naidoo’s job because Vale has a massive opportunity to grab a piece of the burgeoning EV market. At the moment, the business is small for Vale; most of its nickel is refined for the steel industry. However, the company has started to sell some of its Canadian-mined nickel to the electric car industry, recently signing an agreement to supply Tesla, the most valuable car company on the planet.

Vale is also considering the construction of a new refinery in Quebec to process battery-grade nickel, which would be the first of its kind in Canada. Earlier this week, federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne told The Globe and Mail that Ottawa is in talks with Vale about investing in the project.

Ms. Naidoo also comes to the job when there is some uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of the base metals unit. Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Vale was considering selling 5 per cent of its base metals business, which includes its Sudbury operations as well as massive nickel mines in Indonesia. The company later confirmed it had hired advisers as it “continues to assess alternatives to unlock long term value to its shareholders.”

While Vale is a major player in Canada in nickel, globally it is far better known for its iron ore business. The ferrous metal accounts for the bulk of its revenue.