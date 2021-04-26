Vancouver-based Fortuna Silver to buy Roxgold in $1-billion deal

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is buying West Africa-focused Roxgold Inc. in a mostly stock-based acquisition valued at about $1-billion, in a deal that hasn’t received a warm market reception.
Vancouver-based Fortuna, whose operations are in Mexico and South America, said on Monday it will pay 0.283 of a Fortuna share and $0.001 in cash for each Roxgold share.
In early trading on Monday, shares in Toronto-based Roxgold rose by 18 per cent, to about $2.23 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange, far below the offer, which is worth approximately $2.73 on paper.
Shares in Fortuna, meanwhile, fell by 15 per cent.
The deal, which is approved by the boards of both companies, would see Fortuna, a silver and gold miner, broaden its exposure to gold considerably.
Roxgold’s Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso produces about 125,000 ounces of gold a year, and Roxgold is in the process of developing another project, called Séguéla, in Côte d’Ivoire.
While there has been a fair amount of consolidation of Canadian companies that operate in West Africa over the past few years, investors have, on occasion, been reminded of the considerable risk the region carries.
In 2019, 39 employees of Semafo Inc. were killed in an apparent jihadi attack while they were en route to a Semafo gold mine in Burkina Faso. In the aftermath, Montreal-based Semafo temporarily shut down the mine, amid continuing security concerns. Last year, Britain’s Endeavour Corp. acquired Semafo and operations at the mine have restarted. The British miner also later acquired another Canadian gold company that operates in West Africa, Toronto-based Teranga Gold Corp. for $1-billion.
