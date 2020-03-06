 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Vermilion Energy slashes dividend by half as fourth-quarter profit falls

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A production manager for Vermilion Energy looks over a rig in Andrezel, France, on Sept. 6, 2017.

Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

Vermilion Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.5 million and cut its dividend in half due to weakness in commodity prices and reduced global economic prospects following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The oil and natural gas producer says COVID-19 has altered individual, business and government behaviour and that these impacts are negative for the outlook for global economic growth, commodity prices in general, and oil demand and prices in particular.

Calgary-based Vermilion says it will now pay a monthly dividend of 11.5 cents per share, down from its earlier rate of 23 cents per share.

Story continues below advertisement

The cut in its payment to shareholders came as Vermilion reported a profit of a penny per share for quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $323.4 million or $2.12 per share a year earlier.

Petroleum and natural gas sales totalled $388.8 million in its most recent quarter, down from $456.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fund flows from operations in its fourth quarter totalled $215.6 million or $1.38 per diluted share compared with $222.3 million or $1.44 per diluted share in the last three months of 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies