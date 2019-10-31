 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Vermilion Energy trims capital spending and production guidance

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An oil pump jack belonging to Vermilion Energy in Parentis-en-Born, France.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Vermilion Energy Inc. reported a loss of $10.2 million in its latest quarter as it trimmed its capital spending plans for the year and reduced its production expectations.

The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to seven cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $15.1 million or 10 cents per share a year ago.

Petroleum and natural gas sales fell to $391.9 million compared with $508.4 million in the same quarter last year, while fund flows from operations amounted to $1.39 per share, down from $1.71 a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it cut its capital investment plan by $10 million to $520 million for 2019, while its reduced its 2019 production guidance to 100,000 to 101,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from between 101,000 and 106,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

For 2020, Vermilion says its board has approved a $450 million capital budget.

Production for 2020 is expected to be between 100,000 and 103,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter