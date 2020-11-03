 Skip to main content

Waterous Energy Fund to bid $126-million to increase Osum Oil Sands stake to 85%

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Calgary-based Waterous Energy Fund says it intends to launch a formal takeover bid for private junior oil sands producer Osum Oil Sands Corp. to raise its ownership stake to 85 per cent.

The private fund is offering to buy to 52.5 million of Osum’s common shares, about 40 per cent of the total, for $2.40 per share or $126 million.

The fund established in 2017 and headed by CEO Adam Waterous bought 45 per cent of the shares last July for the same price from Osum’s three largest shareholders.

Story continues below advertisement

If the takeover offer succeeds, the fund says its intention is to buy the rest of the shares within about three months.

According to a presentation on its website, Osum produced an average of 19,000 barrels of bitumen per day in the first half of 2020 from its two oilsands projects in northeastern Alberta, which employ steam to produce the heavy sticky oil from wells.

It says it has regulatory approval for projects to bring total capacity to 60,000 bpd.

“The proposed transaction provides immediate liquidity and certainty of value to Osum shareholders after 15 years without any dividends or prospects of accessing the public markets,” Waterous said in a news release.

“Osum shareholders should have confidence that fair market value for their shares has been established.”

Waterous says Osum’s next four largest remaining institutional shareholders have agreed to tender their shares under the offer, adding its unlikely a competing bidder will come forward.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies