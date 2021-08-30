 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Energy and Resources

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Wyloo hikes bid for Ring of Fire explorer Noront Resources, trumps BHP offer

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Noront Resources CEO Alan Coutts at the company's Toronto offices, on Oct. 24, 2019.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. is increasing its bid for Noront Resources Ltd. , trumping BHP’s current offer, and proposing an arrangement that would see the Ring of Fire exploration company remain as a publicly traded entity.

Since May, Toronto-based Noront has been the subject of a takeover battle between Australian private equity company Wyloo and BHP , the world’s biggest mining company, which is also based in Australia.

Wyloo’s latest offer of $0.70 a share is 27-per-cent higher than BHP’s $0.50 proposal, and 122-per-cent higher than Wyloo’s original approach.

Story continues below advertisement

Wyloo already owns 37.5 per cent of Noront’s shares and has said it won’t support BHP’s offer. For BHP’s offer to succeed, it must attain at least 50 per cent of the shares it doesn’t already own in Noront.

Like BHP, Wyloo is extremely well funded, and is backed by mining magnate Andrew Forrest, one of the richest individuals in Australia.

Shares in Noront traded up 21.5 per cent to $0.73 a share on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a few pennies above Wyloo’s latest offer, suggesting that shareholders expect BHP to counter with an even stronger offer.

Under the arrangement proposed by Wyloo, Noront would remain as a standalone but its current board and management team would be revamped. Existing shareholders of Noront have the option of accepting cash for their shares, or holding on to their stock and participating in Noront under a new management and board. If Wyloo’s arrangement succeeds, Mr. Forrest would become chairman of Noront, while Ian Delaney, former CEO of Sherritt International Corp., would also serve as director. Wyloo did not reveal its proposed management team but in an interview Luca Giacovazzi, head of Wyloo Metals, said that it would be made up of a mix of old and new faces, adding that Noront has made very little progress for the best part of a decade under the existing team.

The Ring of Fire is situated in an extremely remote region, 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario’s Far North. The area is believed to contain rich mineral deposits of chromite and nickel, but lack of infrastructure has been a major hurdle to extraction. Noront has never proven the economic case for its biggest projects, and has not persuaded the provincial and federal governments to invest the billions of dollars required to develop necessities such as an access road into the region.

Noront Eagle’s Nest nickel project is what is driving interest from industry heavyweights. Nickel is one of a number of industrial metals that is increasingly being used in low emission power.

The commodity is prized in particular because it is a key input for electric car batteries. Nickel also represents for BHP one of what it refers to as its “forward facing” commodities, those that are used in greener energy applications.

Story continues below advertisement

Wyloo has only been invested in Noront since last December, when it acquired the debt and equity previously held by another private equity firm, Resource Capital Funds.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies