Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. has once again increased its offer for Ring of Fire operator Noront Resources Ltd., topping an earlier bid from BHP.

Perth-based Wyloo is now bidding $1.10 a share, more than three times higher than its original offer, valuing Noront at $617-million.

Since the Spring, BHP and Wyloo have been duking it out in an all-out fight for Toronto-based Noront, the junior mining company that controls the majority of mining concessions in the Ring Fire.

Wyloo proposed buying Noront for $0.315 a share in May. BHP offered 55 cents in July, only to see that topped to 70 cents by Wyloo. BHP then bumped up its bid to 75 cents, and appeared to be on the brink of victory, after it entered talks with Wyloo in Oct., aimed at winning its support. But talks broke down with no agreement in place.

“Wyloo Metals and BHP have been unable to agree terms upon which Wyloo Metals would support a BHP offer for Noront.” Wyloo said in a release on Monday.

Wyloo is Noront’s biggest shareholder with a 37.2 per cent stake. To get over the top, BHP needs to obtain at least 50 per cent of the shares it doesn’t already own, or 48.15 per cent. Wyloo reiterated once again on Monday that it has no intention of tendering to BHP’s bid.

Investors will now wait to see if Melbourne-based BHP will improve on its bid, or walk away.

Situated in the swampy James Bay lowlands in Ontario’s Far North, 550 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay, the Ring of Fire contains economically-unproven deposits of nickel and chromite. Both Wyloo and BHP have floated the possibility that Noront’s Eagle’s Nest project may one day produce battery grade nickel that could be fed into the North American electric-vehicle supply chain. Noront, however, has never proven the investment case for developing any of its projects. The Ring of Fire still requires many years of study, the investment of billions of dollars, and likely significant financial aid from both levels of government to build necessary infrastructure, before any mines could get built.

BHP is the world’s biggest mining company by market value. Wyloo is backed by Andrew Forrest, one of the richest individuals in Australia, and the founder of iron ore titan Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

