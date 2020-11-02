 Skip to main content

Yamana Gold buying Wasamac and Camflo assets from Monarch

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Yamana Gold Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy Monarch Gold Corp.'s Wasamac project and Camflo property and mill through the acquisition of all of the outstanding Monarch shares it does not already own for $152 million in cash and shares.

In connection with the plan, Monarch will first spin out to its shareholders its other mineral properties and certain other assets and liabilities to a new company.

Following the spin out, each outstanding common share of Monarch will be exchanged for 19.2 cents in cash, 0.0376 of a Yamana share and 0.20 of a share in the new company.

Story continues below advertisement

The new company will hold Monarch’s Beaufor mine, McKenzie Break property, Croinor Gold property, Swanson property and the Beacon Gold mill and property.

The Wasamac gold project is 15 kilometres west of Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region of Quebec, while the Camflo property is 15 kilometres northwest of Val-d’Or, Que.

Wasamac has existing proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies