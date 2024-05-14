Providing accessible spaces is a moral imperative and a strategic investment, expert says

Open this photo in gallery: Plans for the development of public space at Ontario Place include adding 4,000 metres of pathway for people of all abilities, ramps and piers for deep swimming and direct access to the edge of the shoreline for users of wheelchairs and other mobility devices.STUDIO tla

From cognitive impairments to sensory sensitivities, the need for accessibility in public and commercial spaces is evolving beyond physical mobility to a much wider spectrum of challenges.

About 27 per cent of Canadians aged 15 and older report one or more disabilities, according to the 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability, while close to half of Canadian adults report they have or have experienced a physical disability or live with someone who has, according to a 2019 report from the Rick Hansen Foundation. However, cities and commercial spaces are still falling short in providing truly inclusive design.

A 2023 Access Now report on “Mapping our Cities for All,” a project initiated in collaboration with the University of Calgary and Spinal Cord Injury Canada, and funded by Access Now, Accessibility Standards Canada, Mitacs and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, found nearly 60 per cent of mapped buildings in Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa remain partially or entirely inaccessible for people with disabilities.

This lack of accessibility not only limits individuals’ ability to fully participate in society but also represents a significant missed economic opportunity, says policy expert Sunil Johal, vice-president of public policy at the Canadian Standards Association, which develops technical and management standards for the private and public sectors.

“How do we reframe the conversation from the cost of being accessible to the greater societal costs and lost opportunities from not being accessible?” he says. “We’re losing out on so much human capital and potential by not having accessible spaces and employers in our cities.”

A Conference Board of Canada report estimates reasonable investments in workplace accessibility could increase GDP by $16.8-billion by 2030 and that spending by Canadians with disabilities is set to rise to $316-billion in 2030, capturing 14 per cent to 21 per cent of the total consumer market. With more than 60 per cent of Canadians more likely to spend at companies whose policies support individuals with disabilities, the business case for greater accessibility is strong.

While legal requirements provide some foundation for accessibility in private and public spaces, designers are realizing true inclusivity requires a shift in perspective – an empathetic approach that considers the diverse needs and experiences of all community members and how they can best interact with their environment.

Multiple initiatives across Canada are currently leading the way in inclusive design, including those of landscape architecture firm STUDIO tla. In addition to designing a playground in Hamilton for children with sensory perception issues, they’re part of the team creating the public area on the West Island of Ontario Place, on Toronto’s waterfront.

We’re losing out on so much human capital and potential by not having accessible spaces and employers in our cities. — Sunil Johal, vice-president of public policy at the Canadian Standards Association

The redevelopment project received the go-ahead to move forward from the province of Ontario and the City of Toronto in December, 2023. The designers are transforming space that has fallen into disrepair into 16 acres of fully accessible waterfront public parkland for all levels of ability, year-round, with the active participation of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

“We often think about following building codes and making entryways accessible but what about ensuring comfort and experience of place in that accessibility? How do we make sure people are truly represented and have access to the same idea of a place?” says Jeffrey Craft, principal urban designer and landscape architect for STUDIO tla in Toronto.

“Everyone experiences the realm in different ways, whether as spaces to celebrate, embark on physical activity or contemplate in nature.”

Plans include adding 4,000 metres of pathway for people of all abilities, ramps and piers for deep swimming, and direct access to the edge of the shoreline for users of wheelchairs and other mobility devices. Walkways will be gently inclined to allow for ease of movement for children and the elderly.

“We see this as not just a remedial experience but an opportunity to create something wonderful,” Mr. Craft says.

Open this photo in gallery: At the renovated Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, an extra walking track alongside the running track, caters to seniors and other users who may prefer walking over running.Wilson Costa/Supplied

In Waterloo, Ont., the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex has received extensive renovations over the past few years. The project’s design firm, Parkin Architects, added overhead ceiling lifts; adult change tables in family washrooms; barrier-free gender-neutral washrooms; and group change rooms with accessible showers, washroom facilities and a change bench. Another notable addition was an extra walking track alongside the running track, catering to seniors and other users who may prefer walking over running.

As inclusive design becomes more in demand, so too does the concept of dementia-friendly communities. In Tsawwassen, B.C., Southlands, a new master-planned beachside community rooted in food and agriculture, offers numerous public amenities such as co-working spaces and farmers’ markets.

Currently 25 per cent complete, with the first phase launched in 2022, the community also integrates design features that assist individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to navigate their surroundings more easily. Colour-coded buildings, frequent unique landmarks and features such as traffic roundabouts aid in navigation, while enhancing pedestrian safety.

Raised garden beds are designed to be more accessible for individuals with mobility issues; benches and strategically placed retaining walls create comfortable resting spots; and streets with flat, curbless edges allow everyone to navigate the area freely, without being confined to specific zones.

Mr. Johal says inclusive design is not just a moral imperative – it’s a strategic investment in our future.

“With our aging population, the prevalence of disability will continue to rise,” he says. “It’s only going to become more of an issue, so we need to get ahead of it before it gets ahead of us.”